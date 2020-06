ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Doctors and nurses continue to keep our community safe working on the front lines during the coronavirus pandemic.

There are people who work each day to protect our community and essential workers.

We want to thank Frontline Fighter, Jeremy Medford.

Jeremy cleans hospitals, doctor offices, COVID-19 testing sites, and essential businesses to help keep other Frontline Fighters safe.

Jeremy, you are doing brave work during this time.

Thank you for everything you do!