FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Each night we want to honor those working on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tonight our Frontline Fighter is Jerrime Rothwell.

Jerrime works as the catering manager for Taziki’s in Bentonville and Fayetteville.

He’s delievered to other frontline workers at hospitals.

The person who nominated him said he’s also the best father anyone could ask for and always puts his kids before himself.

Thanks for all you do Jerrime!