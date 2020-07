FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) β€” Frontline fighters go above and beyond for our community each and every day, especially now during the coronavirus pandemic.

Tonight, we honor Jessica Duncan.

Jessica is a paramedic.

The person who nominated her said she has a heart of gold, always making sure everyone is taken care of from the patients to the first responders.

Jessica, thank you for going above and beyond to care for those in our community.