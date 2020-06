ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) β€” From doctors and EMTs to truck drivers, bank tellers, and grocery store workers, we want to recognize those continuously doing their part to keep our community healthy, safe and fed.

Tonight we want to recognize Jessica Kick.

She’s an LPN working with coronavirus positive nursing home patients in Rogers.

A worker at the nursing home has nominated her for treating residents like family while continuously working long hours.

Jessica, thank you for everything that you do.