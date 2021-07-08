Frontline Fighter Jessica Miller keeps standards high at Washington Regional

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The pandemic has been challenging to all aspects of life, and our health care workers continue to face those challenges head on.

KNWA/FOX24 and Washington Regional want to recognize this week’s Frontline Fighter, Jessica Miller.

Jessica is a clinical outcomes coordinator at Washington Regional.

She helps ensure standards of high quality care are upheld at all times.

When the pandemic hit, Jessica was also tasked with making sure every unit in the hospital was appropriately staffed and implemented the necessary safety precautions.

She met the challenge head on and encouraged team members with her positivity and confidence. Jessica holds daily meetings with leadership to continuously improve processes and patient care.

Her co-workers say she has been instrumental during the pandemic and are grateful for all she does for team members and patients!