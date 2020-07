SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) β€” We want to recognize those doing their part to keep our community healthy, safe and fed amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Tonight we want to recognize Joe Wolfe.

Joe is a consumer safety inspector in Springdale.

Working at poultry plants, he ensures the safety of our nations food supply.

The person who nominated Joe says because he is working, America is eating!

Thank you Joe for everything you do.