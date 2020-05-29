Frontline Fighter John Linde works at USPS

Frontline Fighters

by: Megan Wilson

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KWNA/KFTA) — It’s not just nurses and firefighters we recognize on the front lines, it’s also cashiers, bank tellers, postal workers, and many more, all committed to serving our community amid this global health crisis.

So tonight, we say thanks to local Frontline Fighter, John Linde and his fellow employees at the U.S. Postal Service.

John, you and everyone working in the mail industry are heroes sometimes overlooked, but we want to thank you for continuing to keep it running through this pandemic.

