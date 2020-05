BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Frontline Fighters are risking their lives every day to keep our community safe.

This morning we want to say thank you to Jonathan Lee.

He works for Northwest Medical in Bentonville and he was nominated because he’s been caring for those affected by COVID-19, as well as his normal job duties in the ICU.

The person who nominated him says Jonathan cares deeply for his patients and their families.

Jonathan – thank you for your service during these trying times.