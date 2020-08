SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — We want to recognize frontline fighters doing their part to help slow the spread of COVID-19 in our region.

Tonight we say thank you to medical assistant Juan De La Torre.

Juan also serves as a translator for patients at a COVID-19 testing clinic in Springdale.

The person who nominated him said Juan always has a smile and great attitude.

Thank you Juan for everything you do.