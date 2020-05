ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — We want to honor the Frontline Fighters making a difference in our community.

So each night we are saying thanks to a local hero, nominated by you.

Tonight, we say thanks to Julie Shields.

Julie is a cardiac nurse in Mercy.

The person that nominated her said Julie has a huge heart and it shows as she cares for patients and their families.

Julie, thank you for continuing to smile during these trying times. You are very appreciated.