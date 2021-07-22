Frontline Fighter Kadin Dent keeps supplies stocked for Northwest Health

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The pandemic has been challenging to all aspects of life, and our health care workers continue to face them head on.

KNWA/FOX24 and Northwest Health want to recognize this week’s Frontline Fighter, Kadin Dent.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the demand on supplies and personal protective equipment has increased to levels not seen in health care before.

Kadin is responsible for re-supplying many of Northwest Health’s patient care units, in particular the COVID-19 unit, with the supplies needed for the clinical staff to provide excellent care to patients.

This is often a thankless job, but his coworkers say Kadin has effectively managed the crisis with a positive demeanor and great efficiency.

Thanks for all you do, Kadin!