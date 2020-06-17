Frontline Fighter Kasi Shaddy is a registered nurse

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — As the coronavirus continues to put the world on pause, there are still those who risk their health taking care of others amid the pandemic.

Tonight we want to say thank you to Frontline Fighter Kasi Shaddy.

Kasi was nominated her father Bo.

As a registered nurse in emergency medicine, Kasi is constantly working face-to-face with the pandemic at Northwest Medical Center.

Kasi, your family tells us they are proud of you and everyone you work with.

Thank you for everything you do.