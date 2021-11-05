Frontline Fighter Kayla Kimball anticipates the needs of fellow team members

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The pandemic has been challenging to all aspects of life, and our health care workers continue to face those challenges head on.

KNWA/FOX 24 and Washington Regional want to recognize this week’s Frontline Fighter Kayla Kimball.

Kayla is a transporter in the cardiac catheterization lab at Washington Regional.

She works behind the scenes, moving patients to and from treatment areas, making her job important to both patients and her colleagues.

Her co-workers say she goes above and beyond her job duties each day by anticipating what the catheterization lab team needs and making sure patients are ready.

She also sets an example for others to follow with her positive attitude and initiative.

Thank you for the work you do each day, Kayla.