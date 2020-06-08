Frontline Fighter Kelly Jarrett is a respiratory therapist

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The medical community continues to brave the front lines of our nation’s health crisis each and every day and we want to honor those doing so in our area.

Today’s Frontline Fighter is Kelly Jarrett, a respiratory therapist.

Kelly cares for COVID patients at Northwest Medical in Springdale.

The person who nominated her said she never complains about her job.

Kelly, thank you for staying strong through these trying times.