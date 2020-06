BELLA VISTA, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Those in the medical industry are facing the coronavirus pandemic head-on and KNWA wants to help you thank the essential workers making a difference in our community.

Today we honor Frontline Fighter, Kelsey Lawson.

Kelsey works for Northwest in Bella Vista.

Kelsey was nominated by her mom Julie who said Kelsey keeps her beautiful smile and personality strong each and every day.