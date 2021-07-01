Frontline Fighter Kendall McClurkin helps patient feel at home

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — We all know the pandemic has been challenging to every aspect of life, and our health care workers continue to face them head on.

KNWA/FOX24 and Baptist Health want to recognize this week’s Frontline Fighter, Kendall McClurkin.

After a patient’s wife requested photos of family be displayed in his room since he was unable to have visitors, Kendall took the time to create a collage of photos to surprise him when he woke up!

It was such a sweet gesture that meant the world to a patient. Thank you, Kendall, for your amazing patient care!