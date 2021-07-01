Frontline Fighter Kendall McClurkin helps patient feel at home

Frontline Fighters

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — We all know the pandemic has been challenging to every aspect of life, and our health care workers continue to face them head on.

KNWA/FOX24 and Baptist Health want to recognize this week’s Frontline Fighter, Kendall McClurkin.

After a patient’s wife requested photos of family be displayed in his room since he was unable to have visitors, Kendall took the time to create a collage of photos to surprise him when he woke up!

It was such a sweet gesture that meant the world to a patient. Thank you, Kendall, for your amazing patient care!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play