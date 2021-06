The pandemic has been challenging to all aspects of life, and our health care workers continue to face them head on.

KNWA/FOX24 and Mercy Hospital want to recognize this week’s Frontline Fighter, Kimberly Petit.

Kimberly has worked on the front line with COVID-19 patients since the first coronavirus patient arrived at Mercy Hospital.

She’s an advocate for her patients, and her co-workers say she provides compassionate care.

Thank you for all you do, Kimberly!