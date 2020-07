FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — We want to thank the frontline fighters in our area so tonight, we honor Laura Burks.

Laura works as a medical assistant at a local pediatric clinic.

The person who nominated her says Laura goes to work every day before coming home continuing her day being an amazing mom and she does it all with a smile, never complaining.

Laura, thank you for being a rock to everyone around you.