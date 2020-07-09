Frontline Fighter Leslie Ziegler is a volunteer medical director

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Frontline fighters go above and beyond for our community each and every day especially now during the coronavirus pandemic.

We want to thank the frontline fighters in our area so tonight we honor Dr. Leslie Ziegler.

Leslie is a volunteer medical director for the Good Samaritan Charitable Clinic in Fort Smith.

The person who nominated her says Leslie is the epitome of a real life “Wonder Woman.”

She has worked at the clinic for over 13 years, teaching young doctors in training, all while raising a family and volunteering at her children’s schools and church.

Leslie thank you for selflessly serving the community during this pandemic.