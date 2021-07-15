Frontline Fighter Lidia Garcia cares for all around her

Frontline Fighters

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FORT SMITH, ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Of course, the pandemic has been challenging to all aspects of life, and our health care workers continue to face them head on.

KNWA/FOX24 and Mercy Hospitals want to recognize this week’s Frontline Fighter, Lidia Garcia.

Garcia’s been a true hero during the COVID-19 pandemic. Co-workers say she has a true servant’s heart as she cares for all around her.

She has a calming presence while possessing the skills and knowledge to take care of critical COVID-19 patients.

Thank you for being a Frontline Fighter, Lidia. The lives you have touched during these unprecedented times are infinite.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play