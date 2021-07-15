Frontline Fighter Lidia Garcia cares for all around her

FORT SMITH, ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Of course, the pandemic has been challenging to all aspects of life, and our health care workers continue to face them head on.

KNWA/FOX24 and Mercy Hospitals want to recognize this week’s Frontline Fighter, Lidia Garcia.

Garcia’s been a true hero during the COVID-19 pandemic. Co-workers say she has a true servant’s heart as she cares for all around her.

She has a calming presence while possessing the skills and knowledge to take care of critical COVID-19 patients.

Thank you for being a Frontline Fighter, Lidia. The lives you have touched during these unprecedented times are infinite.