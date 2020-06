FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — We are taking a moment each night to recognize the Frontline Fighters protecting our community amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Today we say thanks to Lori Gamradt.

Lori is a registered nurse at Circle of Life Hospice in Bentonville.

She was nominated by her husband Derek.

He tells us Lori and her coworkers continue to support patients and their families through these difficult times each and every day.