Frontline Fighter Lucyla Kintaro works at Community Clinic

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The medical community continues to brave the front lines of our nation’s health crisis each and every day and we want to honor those doing so in our area.

Tonight’s Frontline Fighter is Lucyla Kintaro.

The person who nominated her says Lucyla works tirelessly at Community Clinic in Springdale and helps with translation and education for patients getting screened for COVID-19.

She even delivers food and supplies to those in quarantine.

Lucyla, thank you for being such an invaluable asset to the Northwest Arkansas community.