Frontline Fighter Malea Tomlinson is a certified surgical technologist

by: Megan Wilson

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — We want to honor the frontline fighters making a difference in our community, so each night we are saying thank you to a local hero, nominated by you.

Tonight’s Frontline Fighter is certified surgical technologist, Malea Tomlinson.

Malea was nominated by her sister.

She tells us Malea has taken on extra responsibilities and works long hours at Mercy Hospital, all while being a fantastic mom to her 3-year-old son.

Malea, your sister is proud of you. Thank you for staying strong during these trying times.

