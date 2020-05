BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Frontline Fighters risk their lives every day to keep our community running, so each morning we want to say thanks to our local community members doing just that.

Today, we say thank you to Marsha Tyer.

Marsha was nominated by her son. She works as an English teacher at Bentonville West High School.

She’s been spending most of her days interacting with her students during social distancing.

Marsha, thank you for your hard work and dedication during this time.