Frontline Fighter Matt Nickle is a physical therapist

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Healthcare workers stand at the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic, fighting the spread of COVID-19 each and every day.

We want to honor those protecting the community here in our area.

We want to thank Matt Nickle.

He is a physical therapist for the elderly population of Northwest Arkansas.

His patients are some of the most vulnerable to COVID-19.

Throughout the pandemic, Matt has continued to help them in the comfort of their own homes, making sure to take all of the necessary precautions to protect them.

The person who nominated him says Matt goes the extra mile and has been known to some do handyman work for his patients as well.

Matt thank you for everything you do.