Frontline Fighter Mattie Calvillo is a registered nurse

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — We want to recognize those doing their part to keep our community healthy, safe, and fed amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Tonight we want to recognize Mattie Calvillo.

Mattie is a labor and delivery registered nurse at Washington Regional Medical Center. She assists mothers with COVID-19 with the delivery of their newborns.

The person who nominated her said Mattie’s bright smile, calming demeanor, and training is deeply appreciated.

Mattie, your friends and family are proud of you.

Thank you for everything you do.

