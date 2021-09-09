Frontline Fighter Megan Lundquist goes above and beyond to boost morale

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The pandemic has been challenging to all aspects of life, and our health care workers continue to face those challenges head on.

KNWA/FOX24 and Washington Regional want to recognize this week’s Frontline Fighter Megan Lundquist.

Megan is a nurse in Washington Regional’s Emergency Department, but she wears many different hats.

She is a staff RN, a coordinator, a mentor for new nurses and an overall amazing team member.

Despite working long days during the ongoing COVID surge, co-workers say she goes above and beyond to boost morale, whether it’s by bringing in a special treat or encouraging staff members to write positive notes to each other.

Her willingness to help out in any way and her positive attitude are both appreciated. Thank you, Megan, for all you do!