Frontline Fighter Merri Roy ensures quality care

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The pandemic has been challenging to all aspects of life, and our health care workers continue to face those challenges head on.

KNWA/FOX24 and Washington Regional want to recognize this week’s Frontline Fighter, Merri Roy.

Merri is a clinical coordinator at Washington Regional. At the beginning of the pandemic, when the needs of patients and clinicians were changing almost daily, she was instrumental in the initiatives that support safety and quality care in the hospital.

Her co-workers say her positive attitude, experience and skill are truly phenomenal and make her the go-to person for many team members when they need guidance.

Thanks for being a Frontline Fighter, Merri!

