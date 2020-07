SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — We want to honor the Frontline Fighters making a difference in our community, and today, we say thank you to Michael Pruitt.

Michael was nominated by his wife, Pearl, and he’s a school bus driver for Siloam Springs. Even with schools closed, Michael continues to make sure students are fed by delivering meals to them.

Pearl says she is very proud and blessed to be called his wife.

Thank you, Michael, for everything you do.