Frontline Fighter Moises Zamorano works as a Walmart supervisor

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Here at KNWA/FOX 24, we want to honor the people putting themselves at risk to serve our community amid this pandemic.

So we’re highlighting local Frontline Fighters.

Today, we honor Moises Zamorano!

Moises is a supervisor at a Clarksville, Walmart.

His in-laws said Moises and his associates are working around the clock to ensure everyone has access to the essential products they need in this unprecedented time.

Moises, thank you for being a true hero in the face of this pandemic!