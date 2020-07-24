Frontline Fighter Nadia White works at Apple Creek Health and Rehab

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — As healthcare workers continue to fight on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic, we want to thank those making a difference in our community.

Tonight we honor Apple Creek Health and Rehab’s Director of Nursing Nadia White.

Nadia was nominated by her sister Layla.

She says Nadia has done a great job keeping the spirits of her residents high during these scary times.

She has the kindest heart and has worked with reduced staffing for many weeks, but ensures her residents get the best care possible.

Nadia, thank you for everything you do.