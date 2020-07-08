Frontline Fighter Nanette Fernandez works at Mercy Home Health Care

BELLA VISTA, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — We want to recognize those doing their part to keep our community healthy, safe, and fed amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Tonight we want to recognize Nanette Fernandez.

Nanette is a case manager for Mercy Home Health Care in Bella Vista.

The person who nominated her says Nanette works tirelessly to help others caring for some of the sickest patients every day.

She always has a smile on her face and is a beautiful person inside and out.

Nanette, thank you for always putting others first.