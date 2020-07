FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — We want to recognize those making a difference in the community amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Tonight we want to recognize Naomi Latdrik John.

Naomi is an investigator for the Department of Children & Family Services.

The person who nominated her says Naomi is selfless and a hard worker, working long hours only to wake up and do it all again the next day.

Thank you Naomi for everything you do.