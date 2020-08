BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — KNWA and FOX24 want to thank those working to protect the community amid the COVID-19 health crisis.

Tonight we want to honor Nicole Hendrickson.

Nicole is a frontline staff member of the COVID-19 team at Northwest Medical Center in Bentonville.

The person who nominated her says she stays on top of the latest CDC’s guildline and educates her patients in a committment to keep them safe.

Thank you Nicole for everything you do.