FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Healthcare workers stand at the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic each and every day.

We want to thank those protecting our community.

Tonight’s Frontline Fighter is Peggy Stanley.

Peggy is a local nurse practitioner.

She was been working at a drive-thru coronavirus testing clinic PPE head to toe even on the hottest of days.

Her daughter-in-law tells us she is proud of her, fighting through the extremes to help slow the spread of COVID-19.