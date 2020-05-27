Frontline Fighter Randie Toto is a manager at Casey’s General Store

by: Megan Wilson

SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — From doctors and EMTs to truck drivers, bank tellers, and grocery store stockers, people are working to keep our community healthy, safe, and fed.

Each night we want to honor those working on the front lines during our nation’s health crisis.

Tonight, we say thank you to Randie Toto.

Randie is a manager at Casey’s General Store in Siloam Springs.

The person that nominated her said Randie has a big heart and never lets the stress affect how she interacts with others.

Thank you Randie for staying strong during these trying times.

