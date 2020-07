SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Frontline fighters go above and beyond for our community each and every day especially now during the coronavirus pandemic.

Tonight we honor Rene Blew.

Rene is an assistant manager at Atwoods in Siloam Springs.

The person who nominated her says Rene is a wonderful mother of four boys.

She keeps going even when times are tough and always lends a hand to anyone who needs it.