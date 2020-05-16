Frontline Fighter Romaine Kobilsek works at Spay Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Frontline Fighters are risking their lives every day to keep our community safe.

Tonight, we want to say thank you to Romaine Kobilsek.

Romaine is the board president of Spay Arkansas.

The person who nominated her calls romaine a true saint, fostering animals and helping others find their forever homes.

Romaine, thank you for giving our furry-friends the chance to live a good life during these trying times!