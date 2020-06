ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Those in the medical industry are facing the coronavirus pandemic head-on and we want to say thank you to the essential workers making a difference in our community.

Today’s frontline fighter is Ruth Walk.

Ruth is a CNA caregiver. She received many nominations from her clients and their families. All of them saying Ruth goes above and beyond to care for them as well as anyone who needs help.

Ruth, thank you for making a difference in the lives of those around you!