Frontline Fighter Samar Qedan works at Washington Regional

Frontline Fighters

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Thousands of people are working on the front line to keep our community healthy and safe amid the coronavirus pandemic.

We want to honor the frontline fighters in our area.

Samar Qedan is an advanced practice registered nurse at Washington Regional.

When the COVID-19 pandemic really started to impact our area, Samar began been helping at the COVID-19 clinic while continuing her role working with the cardiovascular clinic.

The person who nominated her says Samar is the epitome of a team player and has demonstrated nothing but grace and tenacity in her role amidst COVID-19!

Samar, your family is so proud of you!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Local News Video

FOX24 Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers