Frontline Fighter Samar Qedan works at Washington Regional

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Thousands of people are working on the front line to keep our community healthy and safe amid the coronavirus pandemic.

We want to honor the frontline fighters in our area.

Samar Qedan is an advanced practice registered nurse at Washington Regional.

When the COVID-19 pandemic really started to impact our area, Samar began been helping at the COVID-19 clinic while continuing her role working with the cardiovascular clinic.

The person who nominated her says Samar is the epitome of a team player and has demonstrated nothing but grace and tenacity in her role amidst COVID-19!

Samar, your family is so proud of you!