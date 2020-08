ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Thousands of people are facing COVID-19 head-on amid the coronavirus pandemic and we want to honor those doing their part to protect our community.

Tonight’s Frontline Fighter is Savannah Vinson.

She’s a med-flight nurse for Mercy Hospital in Rogers.

The person who nominated her tells us Savannah gives without expecting anything in return.

She is diligent, tireless and driven to save lives.

Savannah, thank you for sacrificing your own needs for those around you.