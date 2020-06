FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) โ€” As the COVID-19 continues to take a toll on our nation, we want to honor those working on the frontlines of the pandemic here in our community.

Tonight’s Frontline Fighter is Shelley Slape.

She was nominated by Julie Shields.

When Shelley isn’t working full time at Walker Heart in Fayetteville, she’s working the weekends in Washington Regional’s emergency room.

Shelly, the person that nominated you said you are a machine and their hero!