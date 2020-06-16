Frontline Fighter Sheryl Potter is an interventional radiology nurse

Frontline Fighters

by: Megan Wilson

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — As doctors and nurses face the coronavirus pandemic head-on, we want to recognize those fighting on the front lines of this health crisis here in our community.

Tonight, we say thanks to Sheryl Potter.

Sheryl is an interventional radiology nurse at Mercy Hospital.

The person who nominated her says Sheryl has a contagious smile and spirit and always puts patients first.

Sheryl, thank you for all of your hard work.

