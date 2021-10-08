Frontline Fighter Tammy Robinson goes above and beyond at Washington Regional

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The pandemic has been challenging to all aspects of life, and our health care workers continue to face those challenges head on.

KNWA/FOX24 and Washington Regional want to recognize this week’s Frontline Fighter Tammy Robinson.

Tammy is a house supervisor at Washington Regional.

She’s responsible for coordinating staffing while monitoring the flow of patients in and out of the hospital.

It’s a lot to handle, But Tammy comes to work every day with a smile and a can-do attitude.

She is always professional and compassionate and goes above and beyond to keep things running smoothly.

Thank you, Tammy for being a Frontline Fighter!