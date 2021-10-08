Frontline Fighter Tammy Robinson goes above and beyond at Washington Regional

Frontline Fighters

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The pandemic has been challenging to all aspects of life, and our health care workers continue to face those challenges head on.

KNWA/FOX24 and Washington Regional want to recognize this week’s Frontline Fighter Tammy Robinson.

Tammy is a house supervisor at Washington Regional.

She’s responsible for coordinating staffing while monitoring the flow of patients in and out of the hospital.

It’s a lot to handle, But Tammy comes to work every day with a smile and a can-do attitude.

She is always professional and compassionate and goes above and beyond to keep things running smoothly.

Thank you, Tammy for being a Frontline Fighter!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Trending Stories

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers