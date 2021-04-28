Frontline Fighter Tim Darnell helping COVID-19 patients during the pandemic

The pandemic has been challenging to all aspects of life and our health care workers continue to face them head on.

KNWA, FOX24 and Mercy Hospitals want to recognize this week’s Frontline Fighter, Tim Darnell.

Tim served as a Washington Regional COVID-19 Patient Navigator and worked day in and day out to care for our community. He made sure COVID-19 positive individuals received follow up to monitor their symptoms, help patients understand quarantine guidelines and made sure they received proper care during their illness.

With cases declining, Tim has now been able to transition to a different role at one of Washington Regional’s clinics.

We want to thank Frontline Fighters like Tim and the Navigation Team for their roles in helping care for patients and prevent the spread of COVID-19.