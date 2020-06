FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — We want to recognize those making a difference in the community amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Tonight we want to recognize Tony Brown.

The person who nominated him said Tony has been utilizing his spare time giving back to the Centerton community.

Cooking and giving away meals to his neighbors, fire and police departments, Apple Creek Rehab and Mercy Clinic.

Tony, thank you for everything you’re doing to give back.