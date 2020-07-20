Frontline Fighter Tonya Suzanne Soper works at a local hospital

Frontline Fighters

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Healthcare workers stand at the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic, fighting the spread of COVID-19 each and every day.

We want to thank those protecting the community here in our area.

Today, we honor Tonya Suzanne Soper.

Tonya was nominated by her husband Bobby for her courage and tenacity working at a local hospital.

He said even though she could work in a different field, Tonya chooses to continue helping those around her.

Tonya, thank you for being a frontline fighter during this health crisis.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Local News Video

FOX24 Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers