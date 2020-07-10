Frontline Fighter Victoria Rodgers-Mason is a registered nurse

by: Megan Wilson

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Those in the medical industry are facing the coronavirus pandemic head-on and we want to say thank you to the essential workers making a difference in our community.

Tonight’s frontline fighter is Victoria Rodgers-Mason.

Victoria is a registered nurse at Washington Regional Medical Center.

She has been picking up extra shifts to help take care of patients sick with COVID-19 all while pursuing further education at the University of Arkansas.

Victoria, thank you focusing your efforts on caring for those who need it most.

