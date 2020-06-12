Frontline Fighter Victoria Stewart works in the medical community

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The medical community continues to brave the front lines of our nation’s health crisis each and every day and we want to honor those doing so in our area.

Tonight, we recognize Victoria Stewart.

The person who nominated you said your hard work ethic is noticed each and every day during these hard times all while working towards a degree.

Victoria, thank you for being a true hero to those around you!