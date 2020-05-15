Frontline Fighter Wendy Parker helps keep Centerton safe

CENTERTON, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Frontline Fighters are risking their lives every day to keep our community safe.

Today, Mayor Bill Edwards wishes to say thanks to a special member of his Centerton community.

Wendy Parker created a Facebook page called “Centerton Cares – Residents in Need” giving over 200 community members the chance to pay it forward and lend a helping hand to those who need it most.

Wendy also set up a free food pantry right in front of her home!

Wendy, Mayor Edwards, and everyone here at KNWA/FOX24 want to say thank you for giving your time and willingness to help your neighbors amid this pandemic!