Frontline Fighter Wendy Parker helps keep Centerton safe

Frontline Fighters

by: Megan Wilson

Posted: / Updated:

CENTERTON, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Frontline Fighters are risking their lives every day to keep our community safe.

Today, Mayor Bill Edwards wishes to say thanks to a special member of his Centerton community.

Wendy Parker created a Facebook page called “Centerton Cares – Residents in Need” giving over 200 community members the chance to pay it forward and lend a helping hand to those who need it most.

Wendy also set up a free food pantry right in front of her home!

Wendy, Mayor Edwards, and everyone here at KNWA/FOX24 want to say thank you for giving your time and willingness to help your neighbors amid this pandemic!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Local News Video

FOX24 Video

Trending Stories

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers